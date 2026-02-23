Lightroom Insights

Tim Parkin Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Joe Cornish Professional landscape photographer. joecornish.co.uk





The last time Joe Cornish and I met up we were talking about Lightroom and how much it had changed since our original 'Creative Lightroom' series covering techniques and post processing creativity. We quickly worked out that it was in 2014, over a decade ago! After lots of comparing notes on the different techniques that we now use that just didn't exist then, we decided it would be a good series to resurrect. In order not to just repeat things, we thought it might be interesting to use each other's raw files as examples, and we quickly thought that our readers might also be interested in seeing how we process their files.

So we spent a couple of days working out a plan (in between going out taking photos) and we recorded our first episode and shortly after a friend sent a couple of raw files to me so we could get started on the second episode as well.

Walk through Lightroom Editing Scenarios

The idea is to walk through Lightroom in a real world editing scenario where we can break off and look at some individual skills. Just like in our previous Lightroom content, we might include some extra content looking at particular aspects of Lightroom (an example might be its ability to stitch images in panoramas, which has some definite 'gotchas').

For now, we both picked images taken recently and I let Joe go first.

Comments or Feedback

If you have any comments on how you'd like to see this series develop, what sorts of images you'd like to see processed or what aspects of Lightroom you'd like us to cover, please let us know.

Joe edits an image of Tim's from Glen Nevis

Tim Edits and Image of Joe's from Rannoch Moor