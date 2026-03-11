Any Questions, with special guest Ted Leeming

Ted’s practice explores land use and the relationships between people, nature, and power. Through long-term, place-based projects combining photography, research, interdisciplinary collaboration and public engagement, he examines how land is shaped and contested over time, while also asking what more regenerative relationships with place might look like.

Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography.

The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Joe Cornish (or Mark Littlejohn) and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.

In this conversation, Tim Parkin and Joe Cornish talk to photographer Ted Leeming, exploring his journey from the Zero Footprint project to redefining his practice as a place-based photographer. Ted discusses the importance of reducing carbon footprints in photography, the evolution of his aesthetic, and the significance of community engagement in environmental activism. He emphasises the need for collaboration and understanding among different stakeholders in environmental issues, and the role of imagery in fostering appreciation for local landscapes. The discussion highlights the challenges and opportunities in navigating environmental communication and activism, ultimately advocating for a more inclusive and engaging approach to environmental issues.

