Any Questions, with special guest Finn Hopson

Finn Hopson is a photographer from Brighton. Having grown up playing on the beach and the South Downs he has spent the last eleven years photographing them. In 2014 he opened the Brighton Photography Gallery.

Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography.

The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Joe Cornish (or Mark Littlejohn) and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.

In this conversation with hosts Tim Parkin and Joe Cornish, we talk to Finn Hopson, a talented photographer and the owner of a gallery in Brighton. He reflects on his journey, the challenges faced during the pandemic, and the importance of community support in sustaining his business.

We also chatted about his love of the South Downs and his experiences swimming offshore and taking photographs with an underwater camera housing. Here are a few of Finn's photographs to give you an idea of his work. We'll be featuring an article about Finn's adventures in the sea in a future article.

Fieldwork

Woodwork

Waterwork