Lightroom Insights

Tim Parkin is a landscape photographer living in Scotland who co-founded On Landscape magazine. Alongside his photography and writing he also co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, runs a film scanning business and is a judge for other international landscape and nature competitions.

In this instalment, Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin edited each other's raw files in Lightroom as a way of looking at real world techniques and strategies (You can view these recordings here).

We've tried to keep each edit to under 30 minutes so the whole video is less than one hour long (in this case, the total time is 45 minutes).

Comments or Feedback

If you have any comments on how you'd like to see this series develop, what sorts of images you'd like to see processed or what aspects of Lightroom you'd like us to cover, please let us know at submissions@onlandscape.co.uk.