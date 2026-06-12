on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Lightroom Insights

Episode Three - Tim and Joe's raw files

Responses
Skip to Comments
By & |
Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin is a landscape photographer living in Scotland who co-founded On Landscape magazine. Alongside his photography and writing he also co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, runs a film scanning business and is a judge for other international landscape and nature competitions.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer.

joecornish.co.uk



In this instalment, Joe Cornish and Tim Parkin edited each other's raw files in Lightroom as a way of looking at real world techniques and strategies (You can view these recordings here).

We've tried to keep each edit to under 30 minutes so the whole video is less than one hour long (in this case, the total time is 45 minutes).

Joes Before

Tim's raw file

Tims Before

Joe's raw file

Comments or Feedback

If you have any comments on how you'd like to see this series develop, what sorts of images you'd like to see processed or what aspects of Lightroom you'd like us to cover, please let us know at submissions@onlandscape.co.uk.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL.