Creators, Spectators and Judges

“None of the artists featured in this book create art objects or concern themselves with aesthetics. They all seem very proud of their art degrees and their involvement with the art establishment. Yet none of them seem to care about the people who would be buying their art. Perhaps they are above such things.... I'll just be the bad man here and say most of them have trouble making ends meet with art sales because they are the products of the academic system.
None of the artists featured in this book create art objects or concern themselves with aesthetics. They all seem very proud of their art degrees and their involvement with the art establishment. Yet none of them seem to care about the people who would be buying their art.
They are philosophers and social activists looking to make a visual translation of their thesis. This lot is about as far as one could get from real art and art that human beings can relate to. All the 'art' these folks create is for other artists, curators, critics, or those involved with that scene...which when compared to the art buying public at large, is an EXTREMELY tiny segment of the art buying public. Artists who cater to this narrow segment are all competing over crumbs and this is why it's so difficult for them to make a living off art sales...no one wants it. The art establishment, which consists of the educational institutions, galleries, critics, media, publications, government and affiliated institutions who support this bizarre monstrosity, is basically irrelevant to the rest of the world. And in fact, as a financially viable segment of the market it's shrinking rapidly. There is a crisis in the art establishment and these 'artists' featured in this book reflect that. The true creation and practice of art has little to nothing in common with what these people speak about. When aesthetics are abandoned we don't have art anymore...and no amount of intellectualizing can change that. What these folks are doing is just plain ugly and irrelevant to the great history of art.”
I did not meet many of these kinds of “intellectuals”. That’s because the ones I met never engaged in art making, so they are even more “intellectual”. We can also call them 'academic judges'.
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