on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

First Steppes with 100 Megapixels

With Phase One in Mongolia

Responses7
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer and chairman of On Landscape. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Related posts:

  1. Distinctive Individuality
  2. On Meaning in Photography
  3. Artistic Style

From time to time I reckon all my good luck cards are used up…but then another one comes along. Earlier this year, Drew Altdoerffer from Phase One, with whom I have worked before on Skye and in the Antarctic, emailed. Was I interested in leading a Mongolia workshop tour, with Julian Calverley? If only so you can casually say to friends, “yes, just got back from Outer Mongolia”, this was not an opportunity to pass up.

Julian and I discussed it, met at The Photography Show in March, and all looked good. But as the months went by all became quiet, and I wondered if the project would happen. Julian received an assignment offer he could not refuse so had to drop out, and when Drew and I finally discussed the plan we had a total of three clients. While not classically ‘viable’ Drew decided to do it anyway, including two mystery guests from Phase One who would use the trip to field trial some prototype and new gear, and OS updates. For a landscape-loving equipment-fascinated bloke it was, in a typically British, understated way, an attractive prospect.cf003551_mongolia_jc-copy

A weekend workshop in the UK Lakes with the ultimate photographic systems and the ultimate photographers & trainers.

This is an intimate two-day workshop at the 4 Star Borrowdale Gates Hotel in Borrowdale, Derwentwater, the Lake District, Cumbria.

The event costs will include one night's accommodation, breakfast, lunch on both days, morning and afternoon refreshments and Banquet Evening Meal on the Friday night.

This will be a great opportunity to meet everyone, socialise, relax and share ideas over some great food. www.borrowdale-gates.com.

Situated in "the loveliest square mile in Lakeland" Alfred Wainwright MBE, with open log fires and award winning cuisine, where better to relax and admire the panoramic views with like-minded photographers.
Extra Nights available at special rates.

Over the two days the delegates will be divided into small groups to spend time with each of the mentors. and multiple camera systems.

Two location shoots, lots of Phase One XF, IQ3 digital backs and Technical cameras worth over half a million pounds to play with, plus we will use together Capture One Pro software to deliver the best images possible from your RAW files.

Places are strictly limited to 20 to ensure maximum benefit for all attendees. The cost of this event is £750+VAT (£850 inc VAT) For more information and an itinerary contact Chris Ireland at
chris@directdigitalimaging.co.uk
joe-cornish-phase-one-lakes



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.
  • Andy Holliman

    thanks Joe, I’ve been waiting for some of these images ever since I heard you were going, with almost as much anticipation as you had for the trip. Its such a rare pleasure to see a place like this photographed in this way. It would be great if articles like this led to more photographic tours to out of the way places – places without iceberg-filled lagoons. Interesting to hear how the shape of the landscape dictates lens choice so much, in the sense that its so big that large vistas still need longer lenses. where can I sign up for the next trip? will a Phase One be included for each participant?

    • Charlotte Britton

      Hi Andy, here’s the details of the next Phase One trip with Joe Cornish, Steve Gosling, Shahbaz Majeed, and Chris Ireland in the Lake District next February. Chris’s details are on there if you want to get in touch with him to talk further.
      http://www.directdigitalimaging.co.uk/product/preview/item/718?draft=1

    • Hi Andy,
      Apologies for the delay, just back from New Mexico (no rest for the wicked etc)…As well as the Lake District w/shop in Feb there will be more workshops/tours organised by Phase One in which all participants are issued with a system of their own for the duration of the tour. And more out of the way locations are definitely on the cards… although I can’t be specific at this point.
      Thanks for your comments and it really is true that Mongolia presents a different shooting experience in terms of perspective. Saying that, I still reckoned the 40-80mm zoom was the most useful lens all things considered.
      I am hopeful I will be asked to do more of these, and if you sign up for Chris’s February workshop I will see you there. That is certainly a great introduction to the system and its possibilities, and the slightly more familiar surroundings of the Lakes might be a good idea when tackling unfamiliar gear for the first time.
      Joe

  • Chris Ireland

    Hi Andy, Chris Ireland here, the workshop in the Lakes 2017 will have a lot of systems available for just about every participant also Linhof Techno’s Cambo’s and Phase One A series cameras plus Phase One XF Systems. There will be plenty of equipment to go around.

    Here is my email if you would like to ask any more questions.
    chris@directdigitalimaging.co.uk

    Chris.

  • Tim Fisher

    One question if I may: you mention Mongolia and also Outer Mongolia, the two are not the same as Outer Mongolia is in China, as is Inner Mongolia. Where did you visit please?

    • Well, I was told that Mongolia is Outer Mongolia, whereas Inner Mongolia is in China. Since I mentioned Ulan Bataar, the national capital of Mongolia, I hoped it was clear that we went to Mongolia, the independent state lying between Russia and China.

      • Tim Fisher

        Not so. Mongolia is a sovereign state, Outer and Inner are autonomous regions within China. Missed the UB reference, so if that was your arrival point then you went to Mongolia, not Outer nor Inner as that requires a Chinese visa. Cheers.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL