High Dartmoor

Graham Devenish

During my working life I have and continue to be an Administration Manager, but I have been passionately involved in Photography since my early teens, and I continue to have eclectic tastes when it comes to subject matter. I love the landscape, sports photography and Natural History, and have recently been experimenting with Infra Red Photography, using a converted digital camera.

For over thirty years I have been mesmerised by the beauty and vastness of the High Moor, on Dartmoor. I return again and again to try to capture the drama and light of this lonely, windswept and desolate place, which changes daily with the weather and the seasons.

My favourite area, one which I return again and again to are the Western Tors, off the road between Tavistock and Princetown, and this is the location of the 4 photographs submitted for this 4x4 portfolio.

mis-tor

Mis Tor

windy-post

Windy Post

dartmoor-trees

Dartmoor Trees

widgery-cross-stormlight

Widgery Cross, Storm-light



