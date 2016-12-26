Lessinia Lights

Gaetano Pimazzoni I’m a Nature and Life lover first of all. Photography comes after, maybe as a medium. I love to lose myself in the path of discovery. Photography is an art and so a personal point of view. In my opinion, as art photography finds the best shape in simplicity, when there’s nothing unnecessary, when photograph shows only subject-photographer’s bond. gaetanopimazzoni.weebly.com



Lessinia is where I have learned to photograph and where I can escape from the routine of life, in a land where it seems as the time has taken a break.

Lessinia Lights is a small work where I try to catch the beauty of this land where the wild Nature melts with the human presence.

In the beginning, every time a I tried to escape from our prints and I was searching my answers where Nature can show its shapes alone. I didn’t like to see so many buildings, road and fenced areas. But day by day I have also understood how the huts and the grazings are inside this land and its story.

So the wish to see these border shapes of Lessinia in the same way, and the same respect, I have for the more wild ones.

And as photographers we know that a “good” light can reveal some great secrets of a place and can give it a spark of mystery.