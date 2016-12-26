128
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
New Venture
Matt Lethbridge
Matt Lethbridge
I have been making landscape photographs for around 8 years now and I am very passionate about what I do.I really enjoy the creative challenges brought on by working with natural light, especially in variable weather conditions. I have just started to dip my toe in the water with 35mm film photography and I an looking forward to the many challenges ahead.Flickr
mattlethbridgelandscapephotographer.co.uk
This series of images come from my first real foray into the southern Lake District. Having been inspired to visit the area after seeing the marvellous work made there by Colin Bell, these four images really sum up the "four seasons in one day" that typifies the Lakeland weather.