New Venture

Matt Lethbridge I have been making landscape photographs for around 8 years now and I am very passionate about what I do.I really enjoy the creative challenges brought on by working with natural light, especially in variable weather conditions. I have just started to dip my toe in the water with 35mm film photography and I an looking forward to the many challenges ahead.Flickr mattlethbridgelandscapephotographer.co.uk



Related posts: The Spring Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

This series of images come from my first real foray into the southern Lake District. Having been inspired to visit the area after seeing the marvellous work made there by Colin Bell, these four images really sum up the "four seasons in one day" that typifies the Lakeland weather.