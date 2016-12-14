Sand, Wind and Light

Istvan Nagy István Nagy was born in 1977 in Karcag, Hungary. István holds a Master’s degree from University of Debrecen, Hungary and a PhD degree in Computer Science from University of Twente, the Netherlands. Since 2006, he works as a scientist / architect – with an unscientific artistic streak – in a large high-tech company headquartered in the Netherlands. istvannagy.nl



I have always been fascinated with patterns in the nature and how the various forces of nature can create something together that we often perceive aesthetically beautiful. Sand ripples, also known as sand waves, are one of the nicest patterns that one can find in the nature - they are typically 'sculptured' by wind or water.

By these pictures I tried to capture the work of these forces in the dunes of Maspalomas in Gran Canaria (Spain). The idea behind the series was to create a set of meditative, minimalistic / abstract pictures about the sand waves in their landscape settings.