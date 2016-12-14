Windblown

David Haughton I’m an amateur photographer from Cornwall in the deep south west of the UK. I’ve lived here since my family moved from Kent back in the 70s, so almost all of my life, and now with my wife and children, we continue to enjoy Cornwall’s stunning coastline with its diversity of climate, light and landscape all year round. davidhaughtonphotography.co.uk



Related posts: Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios Burning the Bog



February is, I find the best time to go to the beach in North Cornwall. Bracing 40mph prevailing winds and blasted by sand and spray, are the standard conditions and make for challenging photography. But the wild movement and texture of the Marram grass among the dunes is fascinating for me on days like this.

There was a lot of Cornish mizzle in the wind and visibility was pretty poor, which hopefully made for some quite stark and dramatic monochrome images. The four images I think gives a representative impression of this spectacular, wild, windblown landscape.