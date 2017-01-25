No Leaves

Idse Herrema I am a paediatric anaesthetist in Newcastle. My first photography outlet was my local club, which kickstarted my imagery. I cannot always choose when to go out, and I firmly believe in accepting fully, whatever conditions prevail - turn them to my advantage, or feature them as part of my subject.



My limited time for photography dictates that I accept and have learned to work with whatever weather I get. Trees and nature have to adapt similarly, to soil, wind and water, slopes, stone, cliffs - anything really. Failure to them means death!

Trees without leaves show their intricate shapes and fantastic blend of rigidity and flexibility to cope with the wind, water in all its forms, and water's weight. Ice and snow weigh trees down, and only those branches survive which are either small enough not to have collected water or strong enough to carry it.





