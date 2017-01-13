129
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
Join the conversation
Subcribe to comment rss feed
The Frost Hollow
Susan Brown
Responses0
By Susan Brown | Posted
Susan Brown
Sue is a self taught photographer and has gravitated from darkroom to digital with difficulty. She specialises in coastal photography so trees are a bit out of comfort zone, Sue is an experienced photographer (35 years) and is a Fellow of the RPS.
Waiting for the M25 to clear ready to of to Norfolk, pooped to Farnham Common for the dawn with Paul Mitchell as the forecast was for a cold and frosty morning. We were rewarded with lovely conditions. A bit out of my comfort zone - no sea in sight but......I enjoyed the experience.