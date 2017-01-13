on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

The Frost Hollow

Susan Brown

Susan Brown

Sue is a self taught photographer and has gravitated from darkroom to digital with difficulty. She specialises in coastal photography so trees are a bit out of comfort zone, Sue is an experienced photographer (35 years) and is a Fellow of the RPS.

4x4

Waiting for the M25 to clear ready to of to Norfolk, pooped to Farnham Common for the dawn with Paul Mitchell as the forecast was for a cold and frosty morning. We were rewarded with lovely conditions. A bit out of my comfort zone - no sea in sight but......I enjoyed the experience.

Autumn Umbrella



