Train Window Landscapes

Rob Friel I started taking photos with my Grandad's camera as a child but I was never very satisfied with what came back from the printers. I started making pictures again in about 2001 when a friend introduced me to their slide scanner. Still trying to find my 'voice'. My photographic highlight was having a Highly Commended image in the 2009 Wildlife Photographer of the Year. instagram.com



I spend every day commuting into London, frustrated looking out of the train windows at the moods of the Chilterns. So I decided to see what I could do with my ever present iPhone and a few apps, notably SlowShutter and Snapseed.

There is no point in aiming for sharpness etc through filthy train windows, battling reflections etc and the seas encourage me to focus more on capturing the mood of the day, be that the weather or how I'm feeling on an Instagram feed. There are many more on the feed but these four give a feeling without being the most challenging.