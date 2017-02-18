on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Distant Mountains

Antonio Correia

Antonio Correia

Antonio was born in Setúbal, Portugal at the end of 1940s.



These four images belong to a large series of photographs done during a travel in Ladakh, India in July 2013.

I decided to apply the soft-sepia tone I like so much to all of them.
The scenario is gorgeous at this height, the air is clean, unpolluted and a pleasure to breath.



