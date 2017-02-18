131
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
Join the conversation
Subcribe to comment rss feed
Distant Mountains
Antonio Correia
Responses0
By Antonio Correia | Posted
Antonio Correia
Antonio was born in Setúbal, Portugal at the end of 1940s.
These four images belong to a large series of photographs done during a travel in Ladakh, India in July 2013.
I decided to apply the soft-sepia tone I like so much to all of them.
The scenario is gorgeous at this height, the air is clean, unpolluted and a pleasure to breath.