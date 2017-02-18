Dungeness dereliction

Over many years I have been visiting and photographing Dungeness which has captivated me. The big skies, the desolation, the unpredictability of the weather and the feeling of isolation and abandonment.

The impact of humans seems all rather transient; the rise and demise of the fishermen's huts; the boats left rotting on the shingle; even the houses have a temporary feel about them as though they too are waiting to be replaced. Like the new lighthouse replaced the old and like the power station will be.

The images have been captured over a number of years. I decided to process these in monochrome to emphasise the shapes the buildings have become and used a square format to keep the focus on the shapes, rather than the landscape.