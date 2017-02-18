linhof studio Open Day

This year, our partners Linhof Studio are having an alternative event instead of attending the Photography Show. This will be a special one-day event at the main offices on Wednesday 22nd February. Highlights will include:

Two talks by Joe Cornish

Eddie Ruffell, MD of Lee Filters, joins Joe Cornish and Paula from Linhof Studio for a unique debate and Q & A session in this, their 50th Anniversary year. Together they offer over 150 years of Photographic experience.

Pre-bookable individual 30 minute sessions with the Hasselblad X1D and Hasselblad representative.

New 2017 UK Product Launch for Linhof Studio

Many NEW Photokina launched products from represented companies will be seen for the first time in the UK at the open Day.

Unrepeatable offers & fun prize draw with items from Linhof, Lee Filters, Paramo, Hasselblad and more.

Come and join in the fun by the sea (204 Leigh Road, Image House, Leigh on sea. Essex, SS9 1BS) and avoid the Birmingham rush this year.

They anticipate demand to be high for this day, and for this reason a small charge of £40 will be made, refundable against any purchase made on the day. Find out more on the linhof studio website.