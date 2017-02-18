Endframe: The magical forest by Sandra Bartocha

Although usually working behind the scenes for On Landscape, Charlotte has been convinced (and it took a while) that she should write an Endframe for us. Take it away Charlotte...

Although I have always accompanied Tim on his photography days out, I have only started dabbling in photography since I inherited Tim’s old Sony A7R in 2015 used with a 50mm Canon FD f/1.4 lens and tilt adapter. I’ve always been a keen hill walker as far back as I can remember and as a child I was always out in the back garden or down by the stream catching frogs. Being out in nature grounds me, restores my energy and resets my balance - letting go of the hustle and bustle and enjoying the tranquility that nature brings. I’ll have packed in the rucksack (apart from the extra lens’s, film and gadgets), butties, my Trangia and utensils to make a cup of tea and coffee.

Whilst I sit and drink my tea, I soak up the landscape, the light and enjoy the quiet time to reflect. I don’t remember the large landscapes when I’ve been out. In those moments of tranquility, it’s the small elements I remember - the light dancing through the leaves on the trees or the frost glistening on the grass in the sunrise. These capture the essence of the moment and for me evoke memories and emotions better than the larger views.