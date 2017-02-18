Traces of Botany

The four images presented here are part of a growing series interpreting and evaluating my emotional connection and reaction to horticultural decay:

Images of the relation between botanicals and the glass (or polyethene) that controls, contains, or restrains them;

Images reflecting my connection with, but also separation from, my ‘roots’.

These images seek out the redemptive beauty in decay and the passage of time – the three shots beyond the Kew image that inspired them are details from my parents’ ageing Derbyshire horticultural business.

These images are also the beginnings of an (initially unintentional) response to my first year of shooting more self-consciously through glass with a 5x4 view camera and film. The Kew image was shot on 5x4 Ektar 100, while the others were with a Nikon D800E and 85mm tilt-shift.

Hopefully shooting large-format film in 2017 will continue to inspire me in unexpected directions.