A Deeper Rhythm

David Haughton

I’m an amateur photographer from Cornwall in the deep south west of the UK. I’ve lived here since my family moved from Kent back in the 70s, so almost all of my life, and now with my wife and children, we continue to enjoy Cornwall’s stunning coastline with its diversity of climate, light and landscape all year round.

This series of images was taken on a cold, misty, winter morning exploring Glasney Woods which lies in the valley where I live in Penryn, Cornwall. I have a real passion for ancient woodlands and the intimate, complex natural forms among the twisted boughs and tangled branches of growth and decay. There was a low lying mist and a soft, almost mystical light when I took this series which lent itself perfectly to the dreamlike quality I was hoping to capture.

 



