A Deeper Rhythm

This series of images was taken on a cold, misty, winter morning exploring Glasney Woods which lies in the valley where I live in Penryn, Cornwall. I have a real passion for ancient woodlands and the intimate, complex natural forms among the twisted boughs and tangled branches of growth and decay. There was a low lying mist and a soft, almost mystical light when I took this series which lent itself perfectly to the dreamlike quality I was hoping to capture.