132
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
Join the conversation
Subcribe to comment rss feed
Castelluccio in Flowers
Fabrizio Marocchini
Responses0
By Fabrizio Marocchini | Posted
Fabrizio Marocchini
I am an ICT professional and for me photography is a passion. I love nature, I like hiking and explore it, from the mountains to the sea...all the elements! I love staying for hours waiting for the right light... with my camera, my tripod and my emotions...thinking of the composition and listening to the sound of the sea. Thanks in advance to all the people that will appreciate my work.
The last flowering before earthquake changed the landscape forever.