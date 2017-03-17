on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Lake Te Anau Floods & the Manuka trees

David Cary

David Cary

I am interested in monochrome ink based printmaking, carbon transfer, photopolymer gravure and inkjet. I work with both digital and large format film. Sometimes I pretend to take people on photography tours in Fiordland, New Zealand.

quietlight.co.nz



These images are from a series made over 18 months, only while the water level of Lake Te Anau floods the Manuka trees on the shore. I am interested in my embodiment of space and the interaction between light, water, life and rock. All are made with a Fuji X100t with tele-converter, a combination which draws beautifully and a pleasing fall off of focus. I hope that the aesthetic influence of Brett Weston and complex spatial arrangements of Lee Friedlander are visible in this work.



