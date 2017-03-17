Ullswater Shoreline

Peter Stevens I have always been a keen photographer especially when in my 20's and now in my 60's (the years in between were taken over by 'life'!). I have always been drawn to landscape photography. I've dabbled with other genre, but never very seriously. Landscape is where my photographic 'passion' lies.



The link between these images is that they were all taken in the week following the On Landscape Conference in November last year (2016). I attended the conference (which was excellent and inspiring) and stayed up in the Lakes for the following week. Staying in Pooley Bridge gave excellent access to the Ullswater lake shoreline which not only provided lake views but also wooded areas, grasses, lone trees, boats and distant mountains. But the week was make perfect by the stunning mornings which included heavy frost, mist, soft cloud and glancing rays of morning sun. There was no excuse for poor shots other than my own abilities