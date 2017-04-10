Manmade Landscapes

In the beginning of my photography career, I could not think of shooting landscapes formed by man. I was entirely focusing on the natural and untouched wilderness. I wanted to bring beautiful images from the wild out to the readers of magazines and books. I hiked up and down in the remotest of the Swedish mountains. This to find landscapes which had never had been photographed before. I travelled across the globe to look for the sublime creations of Mother Nature herself. Not until I started to travel to the high Arctic had I any interest in landscapes moderated by man. In and around the the Inuit settlements of Greenland and Nunavut, and the coal mines of Svalbard, I found traces of the presence of mankind and of a kind which changed the course of my photography. I now consider man as the greatest creator and destroyer on top of the crust of the earth.