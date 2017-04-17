Wild camping in The Shetland Isles

A photographer from Belfast, my interest began through travelling and seeking out wild landscapes. I became full time in 2016, winning the BIPP joint Provisional Photographer of the Year 2017. I Prefer to shoot in overcast skies and subdued lighting for the subtler tones produced.

Lying 100 miles off the tip of Scotland, the Shetland Isles often seem to get overlooked. Being confined to a small box stuck on the edge of most maps of Britain, you would be forgiven for thinking they were nothing but a minor inconvenience for map makers for refusing to sit a bit closer to the mainland. Mention the Isle of Skye and you can easily conjure up images of The Storr, but mention Shetland and most people would be stumped to think of anything other than ponies. This is why we had to go explore it for ourselves.

Taking the car over on the overnight ferry from Aberdeen, we had decided to wild camp for most of the trip. My wife Kerry (a travel blogger) and I had always found this a good way to really discover new landscapes and allow me to maximise my time shooting rather than travelling back and forth from accommodation (and being able to make up a coffee anytime, anywhere is a serious bonus).

Rolling off the ferry in Lerwick early in the morning, our initial plan was to start from the southernmost tip of the mainland and spend a week working our way up to the top. Then we would revisit the areas we thought were worth spending time in. I’ve often found this to be one of the main challenges of landscape photography, no matter how much research you do beforehand until you’ve been somewhere a few times to build up familiarity much of your time can be spent scouting out locations rather than taking any photographs.

The Shetland isles are much lower, with the highest peak being only 450m tall, the interior land lacks much of the drama seen in Skye or Lewis and Harris.

Our drive to the cliffs of Sumburgh at the south revealed a completely different type of landscape than the other islands of Scotland. The Shetland isles are much lower, with the highest peak being only 450m tall, the interior land lacks much of the drama seen in Skye or Lewis and Harris. Much of the landscape consists of large undulating hills covered in heather or farmland. Given the right weather and light, I’m sure there may have been some good opportunities for photography inland, but I felt my time would be better spent on the rugged coastline, which Shetland has in abundance. The cliffs at Sumburgh were shrouded in low level cloud, providing the type of light that appeals to me; low contrast with none of the hard shadows created by direct light and ideal for longer exposures.

From here we started our exploration of the main island, using 1:25 000 scale maps of the islands to locate beaches, access roads and any areas that looked particularly interesting. The maps we used were OS maps 466-470. It might seem a bit pricey to buy so many maps for each trip (about £40 for the set) but I find them essential, allowing you to plan routes and pick out points of interest; how can rock stacks and places with names such as The Drongs, Papa Stour and Muckle Roe not be worth checking out?

What we soon began to realise about Shetland was that while there were plenty of stiles giving access to hiking trails, to get to much of the coast required putting in a bit of effort. Many of the roads run through the middle of the islands, and laneways often end in farmsteads. To get to the real scenic spots requires a good bit of hiking, reading maps and climbing over fences, but the reward was often well worth the effort.

Heading north along the main island we stopped off at places such as St Ninian’s isle, an island accessible only on foot from a sand tombola, Spiggy Beach and Quendale. The best coastline seemed to sit on the west of the island, with the east side being less dramatic and also being more populated.

More often than not we were the only people photographing some spectacular scenery, and for many days at a time we saw more seals than people. We spent 2 nights camping at Coppa Wick, a bay on the very west of the main island that gave access to some fantastic cliffs, it was a long way from any form of accommodation and if we weren’t camping we would have had some pretty early mornings and late nights to get here for the good light.

The bay also offered a glimpse of the isle of Foula, one of the most remote inhabited islands in Britain. With less than 40 people still living there we were really tempted to take the ferry over for a few days, but much of the island is only accessible on foot, and with Kerry being 7 months pregnant she didn’t fancy lugging our camping gear too far afield.

We left Muckle Roe and headed out to Esha Ness on the north west of the island. This turned out to be one of the most dramatic sections of coastline I have ever seen in the British Isles

From Coppa Wick, we continued north and round to the island of Muckle Roe.We had read that this island was a favourite amongst the locals so we pitched our tent near a beach and explored out to the unmanned lighthouse at the end. The view along the way was great, being a clifftop walk it offered good views over the islands. Unfortunately I didn’t find this translated well into any good shots for me, much of the surrounding land was low lying resulting in my compositions either being filled with too much sky or the cliff edge I was standing on cutting into the bottom of the frame, so we decided to spend only the one night here and move on early the next day.

We left Muckle Roe and headed out to Esha Ness on the north west of the island. This turned out to be one of the most dramatic sections of coastline I have ever seen in the British Isles; fantastic rock formations sitting out to sea, a mess of arches and rock stacks thrown along sections of the coast and cliffs plummeting down to the ocean below.

While the view from the road was good, getting to a good spot to shoot it proved tricky. Eventually we decided to hike out to the clifftop and camp there for the night so we could spend the day exploring the coast. Sadly, the weather had taken a turn for the worse, clear blue skies! Too much light for what I was after, I needed moody cloud cover to match the rugged coastline. It did offer a pretty sunset though for us to enjoy our dinner over, and with the clear sky that night there was even a glimmer of the Northern Lights above our tent.

From here we moved on round to the headland of Stenness which overlooks the arch of Dore Holm, a magnificent hunk of rock sitting just off the coast. I found this to be a bit of a challenge to capture effectively, the composition I chose was being muddled by a sky that just didn’t sit with the rest of the image. I think this would have suited a long exposure on a stormy day with waves crashing around, one to try again on a follow up trip.

..Anyone looking to photograph somewhere a bit more off the beaten track, The Shetlands offer up something different, and with the low number of tourists you can have the place to yourself for days on end

After revisiting some of our favourite spots and with only a few days left we took a gamble and headed to some of the other islands. Yell, Fetlar and Unst are all easily accessible by short ferry rides, and while the maps showed they were much lower lying and lacked a lot of the dramatic coast of the main island, we thought they still deserved to be scouted out. Driving around Yell and Fetlar, we didn’t find the same drama seen elsewhere, but there were still a few surprises to be found, particularly the coast from West Sandwick bay on Yell which had some beautiful sections of beach with a view of Fethaland, the dramatic headland of the main island, in the distance.

By this stage camping fatigue was setting in (there’s only so much dried noodles a person can take) so we decided to book into the Scalloway Hotel for our final night before catching the ferry back to Aberdeen. After sleeping in a tent in fields and wind battered coastline you really get your money’s worth from a hotel, and the food was to die for! Once we had spent a night in a bed that doesn’t need inflated and spent time reviewing our trip, we both felt the Shetland Isles were worth coming back to.

For anyone looking to photograph somewhere a bit more off the beaten track, The Shetlands offer up something different, and with the low number of tourists you can have the place to yourself for days on end.

Tips for photography in The Shetland Isles