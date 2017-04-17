Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Born and still living in Devon I’ve been into photography since I was a teenager but have somehow slipped into landscape photography in the last 6 years. I never considered myself as ‘arty’ as I’m useless with a pencil so the camera is my way of creating art. I’ve always been happier outdoors so it was a natural progression to shoot landscapes.

devonlandscapephotography.co.uk

Gary’s professional career spans more than three decades and includes, fine art, portrait, and commercial photography. His knowledge, expertise, and enthusiasm for the photographic image enabled him to successfully teach theory and technique at the college level and seminars in Europe on the English country landscape.

garywagner.com

A Practica TL2 was the first camera over 30 odd years ago that began my lifelong but somewhat sporadic and eclectic hobby. Some fervent years of enthusiasm were interspersed with lethargy and the humdrum of life putting photography on hold for some years. The digital age and Flickr renewed it somewhat. I had been thinking of starting a project on woodlands in Ireland but needed some impetus.

gerardmcgrathphotography.com

Lifelong photographer, now enjoying retirement in the flatlands of Lincolnshire. Landscape, architectural, and some portraiture. Only shoot MF , currently on the Pentax 645Z, with a variety of 645 and 67 (via adapter) lenses. Favourite destinations include the deserted Norfolk and Lincolnshire marshes, Ireland, and American west and southwest. Printing with Epson printers , currently the 7900 and 4900, preferably large scale, up to 36" x 24" , on Epson, Fujifilm, and Colourbyte papers.