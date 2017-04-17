134
Winter Water
Gary Wagner
Gary’s professional career spans more than three decades and includes, fine art, portrait, and commercial photography. His knowledge, expertise, and enthusiasm for the photographic image enabled him to successfully teach theory and technique at the college level and seminars in Europe on the English country landscape.
Water and snow make for a great combination to view and enjoy in the winter season. Nature takes on a magical look with snow caps on rocks or ice forms by a water fall. For a photographer every direction the camera is pointed is another photo opportunity to enjoy and capture so that others can also enjoy the magic of winter season