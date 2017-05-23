Calligraphy Landscape

Sonja Grubenmann I was born in 1967 and live in Bremgarten, Switzerland. A couple of years ago I was looking for something where I could be creative again and combine that with my love for travelling and being outdoors. That is how I discovered landscape photography for myself. I am a film shooter, working with a trusty Mamiya 645 MF camera and Fuji Velvia 50 colour slide film. sonjagrubenmann.com



This set of images was taken in Fjallabak, a nature reserve in the interior of Iceland which in winter is only accessible by so-called 4x4 Super-Jeeps. The black deserts, mountains and lava fields of Fjallabak were still covered by meters of snow in March this year, which turned this landscape into a very minimalistic one. At times, when the sky turned white, I felt like being in the middle of a calligraphy painting. Very surreal, but breathtakingly beautiful.