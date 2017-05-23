on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Up Close River Etive

Julie Varo

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Julie Varo

I’m a part time photographer, multi-media artist, and craft crazy. I also provide technical drawings for multi storey buildings and site across the UK and this involves both an attention to detail and the ability to see layered information which is a key element in my photography.



Related posts:

  1. Metropolitan Trees
  2. Multiple Views Of The Bath Abbey
  3. Late Sun, Loch Snizort

I’m married to a landscape photographer so I often find myself sat in the same place for a while looking closely at my surroundings. Having always taken close up nature images I recently discovered the patterns in water reflection. As I’m also a watercolour artist I’m curious about the levels and depths of colour. My aim in both photography and watercolour painting is to retain the translucence of the layers in nature. My photographs are all taken straight from my Sony Cybershot compact camera.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL