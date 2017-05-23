Up Close River Etive

136
Julie Varo
I’m a part time photographer, multi-media artist, and craft crazy. I also provide technical drawings for multi storey buildings and site across the UK and this involves both an attention to detail and the ability to see layered information which is a key element in my photography.
I’m married to a landscape photographer so I often find myself sat in the same place for a while looking closely at my surroundings. Having always taken close up nature images I recently discovered the patterns in water reflection. As I’m also a watercolour artist I’m curious about the levels and depths of colour. My aim in both photography and watercolour painting is to retain the translucence of the layers in nature. My photographs are all taken straight from my Sony Cybershot compact camera.