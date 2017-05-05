Island Spring Tapestries

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

I'm a retired network consultant and book author who's been making the most of a renewed interest in photography for the past 8-10 years. I enjoy photographing landscapes, both large- and intimate-scale. Much of my work is B&W, and I've done more work with an IR-converted camera for the past 2 years.

Spring here on Orcas Island (WA, USA) seemed to start a little late this year, but it's finally arriving. I took these photos at various locations in the woods on the island, all using my IR-converted digital camera. I was particularly interested (for two of the images) on the different rendering of the foliage on the branches and in their reflections in the water.



  • tobers

    Very good. I like the differences between the bright glowing leaves and the others. It’s very tricky shooting IR especially with shallow depth of field, and figuring out the composition that works in IR is equally hard. Nicely done.

