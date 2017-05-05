135
Inside this issue
Island Spring Tapestries
I'm a retired network consultant and book author who's been making the most of a renewed interest in photography for the past 8-10 years. I enjoy photographing landscapes, both large- and intimate-scale. Much of my work is B&W, and I've done more work with an IR-converted camera for the past 2 years.
Spring here on Orcas Island (WA, USA) seemed to start a little late this year, but it's finally arriving. I took these photos at various locations in the woods on the island, all using my IR-converted digital camera. I was particularly interested (for two of the images) on the different rendering of the foliage on the branches and in their reflections in the water.
