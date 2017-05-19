My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Kilian Schönberger is a professional photographer & geographer from Germany. He has previously said that he sees being colour blind as a strength – given the difficulty of distinguishing certain tones, he concentrates on pattern and structure. He’s travelled extensively – most recently 40,000 miles in search of places mentioned in German folklore – and hopes that his images will both provide viewers with scope to make their own stories and somewhere to rest awhile.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career – and where you live now?

Hi everyone, Kilian here. I’m 31 years old, a landscape photographer from Germany. Born in Eastern Bavaria near the German-Czech border, I spent much of my childhood in the environment surrounding my parent’s house. Forests, creeks, ruins and rocks were our adventure playground back then. So I was interested in nature, but also history as a kid. I enjoyed reading old legends and fairy tales and drawing characters from these stories.

Experiences that still influence my photographic work today. After grammar school, I lived one year in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps and came to love the mountains. Then I moved to Bonn, the former capital of Germany in the west of the country next to the River Rhine, to study geography. After finishing my studies I started to work as a professional landscape and outdoor photographer and moved to Cologne, Germany’s fourth biggest city. I’m still living there today. In recent years I have published two coffee table books, worked together with Adobe, Mercedes and other brands, and got some features in magazines around the globe. Right now I’m working on my third book.