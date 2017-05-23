Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

After a mid-career switch from accountancy to farming, I have recently retired to a house that needs doing up in an ancient beech woodland in the Chilterns. Whenever possible I indulge my passion for travel photography.

Jonny is a UK based self-taught Photographer and sustainable development professional. Happy outdoors and with a camera.

He has a passion for image making and experimentation, with a fascination with light, process, texture and form. He spends as much time as possible looking for ways to express a wonder at the world, and how we live alongside and within it. Ultimately trying to create imagery that communicates and compels.

I’m a part time photographer, multi-media artist, and craft crazy. I also provide technical drawings for multi storey buildings and site across the UK and this involves both an attention to detail and the ability to see layered information which is a key element in my photography.

I was born in 1967 and live in Bremgarten, Switzerland. A couple of years ago I was looking for something where I could be creative again and combine that with my love for travelling and being outdoors. That is how I discovered landscape photography for myself. I am a film shooter, working with a trusty Mamiya 645 MF camera and Fuji Velvia 50 colour slide film.

