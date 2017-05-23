Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Hilary Barton, Jonny Bell, Julie Varo & Sonja Grubenmann

Hilary Barton

After a mid-career switch from accountancy to farming, I have recently retired to a house that needs doing up in an ancient beech woodland in the Chilterns. Whenever possible I indulge my passion for travel photography.

hilarybarton.myportfolio.com



Jonny Bell

Jonny is a UK based self-taught Photographer and sustainable development professional. Happy outdoors and with a camera.
He has a passion for image making and experimentation, with a fascination with light, process, texture and form. He spends as much time as possible looking for ways to express a wonder at the world, and how we live alongside and within it. Ultimately trying to create imagery that communicates and compels.

jonnybell.co.uk



Julie Varo

I’m a part time photographer, multi-media artist, and craft crazy. I also provide technical drawings for multi storey buildings and site across the UK and this involves both an attention to detail and the ability to see layered information which is a key element in my photography.



Sonja Grubenmann

I was born in 1967 and live in Bremgarten, Switzerland. A couple of years ago I was looking for something where I could be creative again and combine that with my love for travelling and being outdoors. That is how I discovered landscape photography for myself. I am a film shooter, working with a trusty Mamiya 645 MF camera and Fuji Velvia 50 colour slide film.

sonjagrubenmann.com



Our 4x4 feature is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios from our subscribers, each consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

We're always on the lookout for new portfolios, so please do get in touch! If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information.

*Shout out* as we are looking for contributions for the next few issues, so please do get in touch if you're interested!

Please click the images to see the portfolios in full.

Hilary Barton

South Georgia

Jonny Bell

Fish Sheds

Julie Varo

Up Close River Etive

Sonja Grubenmann

Calligraphy Landscape

 



