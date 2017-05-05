Spittal Rock

Alan Ranger Professional Photography Tutor based in the Midlands. I have been operating as full-time photography tuition practitioner for over 5 years now. I run a mixture of classroom based courses on a weekly basis and regular weekend location based workshops mainly around the UK. alanranger.com



Related posts: Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios The Lonely Planet Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Spittal beach is one of my favourite spots on the Northumbrian coastline. The sandstone rock formations are simply magical and rich in colour, texture and shapes.

I made these, and few more, in the space of a 3hr visit there recently. The difficulty in making the shots was not seeing what I wanted to frame, but setting up the angle/distance and very awkward positioning of myself, the tripod and then ensuring the DoF was as even and controlled as I could get it.

The first shot took around 30mins to perfect - a process that I really enjoyed and a result that I am pretty chuffed with, which is unusual for me!

All 4 frames are uncropped and exactly as framed in camera using a Samyang 24mm TS lens on a Sony A99.