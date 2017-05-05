Storm over Steens Mountain

Deigh Bates I am a retired hydrologist who worked many years for the U. S Forest Service. I live in Eugene, OR. Trips to Central and Eastern Oregon are a year occurrence and often times comprise the highlight of my photographic year. I have begun to do more and more Black and White images as I think they bring out the glory of the western landscape. deighlight.wordpress.com



This set of images runs from a morning view of Mt. Jefferson taken north of the town of Madras, OR, moves down to Antelope Canyon in Central Oregon. Image #3 is the view of the Alvord Desert and Steens Mountain when entering from the north and image #4 is of a strong autumn storm draping the southern portion of Steens Mountain near the ghost town of Andrews.