Fences

Arron Haggart Arron Haggart is a photojournalist living in South Florida. Originally from British Columbia, he is at home in the outdoors and enjoys documenting the adventures that him and his wife undertake. haggartbeach.smugmug.com





A lot of times when shooting landscape, I like to incorporate something into the photo that supports the image. Often times, the type of fence that may be present, is made up of the some character as that of the landscape therefore adding an element to complete the story.