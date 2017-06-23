Mass of Light

Nils Karlson Nils Karlson lives in Germany and is all passionate about colour and light. And dogs. His works have been included in solo and group exhibitions in Bochum, St. Louis, and Vilassar de Dalt, and published in the Film Shooters Collective book “NSEW“, “The f/D Book of Pinhole“. nils-karlson.com





My own words tend to fail on me – that's why I use a camera to express myself – but this excerpt from the First Bardo Of Dying might give a rough idea: "At this moment, your state of mind is by nature pure emptiness. (...) this state of mind is not just blank emptiness, it is unobstructed, sparkling, pure and vibrant (...). This mind of yours is inseparable luminosity and emptiness in the form of a great mass of light; it has no birth or death."

Photographers often talk about the challenge of translating a three-dimensional scene into a two-dimensional photo, and forget about another dimension: time. I like to communicate the idea how time just takes...time.