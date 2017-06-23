Yorkshire Wolds

Alison Taylor I retired from teaching and University administration 2 years ago and am now a keen landscape photographer. I spend most of my time exploring in Yorkshire around the Wolds, Dales, North York Moors and the coast.

My most recent project was in the Yorkshire Wolds photographing the textures and patterns that predominate in the medieval field system and landscape. alisontaylorphotography.org





The Yorkshire Wolds are the most northerly chalk lands in the UK and their beauty is often missed by people rushing to the coast or the cities of York and Leeds. The western edge of the wolds has a sharp escarpment which enables people to view across the Vale of York, the three power stations or the Hull estuary. The sides of the dry valleys interlock with the tops of the valleys lined by ancient hawthorn trees and the wolds themselves are highly valued as fertile arable farmland for barley and wheat.

The wolds are wonderful for photography as there are so many shapes and textures in the landscape. And there are no people to get in the way!