Bepton Down

Elke Epp I live in Midhurst in the middle of the South Downs National Park. I love exploring my local area and am always surprised which new treasures can be found close to home. I like to connect with the landscape and am trying to express how it makes me feel in my images.





We moved to this area 7 years ago but only last year I became aware that there are wildflowers on ancient chalk downland on Bepton Down SSSI.

The season is relatively short so I like to climb up the hill whenever I can and enjoy the views and abundance of wild flowers. It is a challenge to capture this scene, giving it justice but also trying to convey the atmosphere to others who don’t or can’t make the way up the Down.

From the side of Bepton Down you have a view across to Cocking Down and can see the South Downs Way which connects the Downs between Winchester and Eastbourne.

This year I also discovered another ancient meadow at Valewood Park near Haslemere which is covered in orchids late May/early June. The season is now over and I’m planning to learn some more techniques to create some more abstract imagery next year.