Hyperborea

Maxime Daviron I went into photography pretty early, as a kid, with disposable cameras. Year after year, that took a more important place in my life. Quite quickly, it became primordial, passing from simple tool of testimony to a real medium of expression. My pictures turned globally around nature, until I discovered the Pyrenees mountains by setting in southern France during the summer of 2011. maximedaviron.com





The series “Hyperborea” is a wandering through the strange forests of the Far North. It was realised from June to September 2015 in the Yukon Territories, Canada. The title is inspired by an ancient Greek myth.