Southern Seas

Peter Geraerts An amateur photographer that loves wildlife and the landscape.





Four Islands in The South Atlantic - all with a rugged beauty and all very remote.

Elephant Island - we met some very harsh weather which gave us brief exposure to what we can only imagine Shackleton and his crew went through.

South Georgia - After a couple of days of what just seemed like an endless expanse of rough seas, the Island of South Georgia on the horizon, no matter how daunting it looked, was a welcome sight.

Deception Island - the flooded caldera of an active volcano. Some evidence of the whaling operations

St Helena - Volcanic and tropical this is one of the most remote islands in the world.