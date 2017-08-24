Blood and Limestone

Chris Pattison I am a full time web developer and UX designer, and part time photographer. Most of my images are made close to home in Hartlepool, but I am drawn to the uncelebrated landscape of the North Pennines for its solitude, emptiness and family connection. instagram.com





These four buildings are just some of the many disused dwellings and industrial buildings that are scattered all across the North Pennines. These four in Weardale are a testament to a time not long since passed when these northern dales were alive with industry and endeavour; lead and fluorite mining, limestone and marble quarrying, and of course, farming.