on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Blood and Limestone

Chris Pattison

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Chris Pattison

I am a full time web developer and UX designer, and part time photographer. Most of my images are made close to home in Hartlepool, but I am drawn to the uncelebrated landscape of the North Pennines for its solitude, emptiness and family connection.

instagram.com



These four buildings are just some of the many disused dwellings and industrial buildings that are scattered all across the North Pennines. These four in Weardale are a testament to a time not long since passed when these northern dales were alive with industry and endeavour; lead and fluorite mining, limestone and marble quarrying, and of course, farming.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL