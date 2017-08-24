European Ferries

Willie Robb I'm a photographer, video producer and artist who was born and raised near Perth in Scotland and is now based in Lewes, East Sussex. I got hooked on pinhole photography when I was 11 after watching a documentary on possible ways the Turin Shroud was made. I went on to complete a degree in the subject which ignited an urge to to create self-initiated projects using a blend of autobiographical and documentary practice. willierobb.com





Photographs of European passenger ferries arriving at the UK coastline. I wanted to respond to the recent decision Britain has made to come out of the European Union. Physically the images depict historical links connecting the UK to its current continent but that is subject to change. Metaphorically the photographs consider horizons and our divisive cultural attitude towards them.

l