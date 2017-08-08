Lily Ponds

Cathryn Baldock Over the last few years I have developed an interest in photography inspired by the local landscape. Living on the edge of the New Forest in Hampshire provides a wealth of inspiration with woods, open heath and coastline. This initial interest in landscape photography has developed and led me to experiment to find a more abstract style that reflects my connection with the environment. cathrynbaldockphotography.com





I have always been drawn to lily ponds since a child and the fascination has never left me. These pictures were taken at several different ponds during last summer. As I spent time photographing the lily pads I was struck by the intricate details of colour and form to be found in them. When I began to process the images, I experimented with laying them one on top of the other to bring out and add to the complexity of the shapes and colours.