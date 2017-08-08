on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Lily Ponds

Cathryn Baldock

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Cathryn Baldock

Over the last few years I have developed an interest in photography inspired by the local landscape. Living on the edge of the New Forest in Hampshire provides a wealth of inspiration with woods, open heath and coastline. This initial interest in landscape photography has developed and led me to experiment to find a more abstract style that reflects my connection with the environment.

cathrynbaldockphotography.com



I have always been drawn to lily ponds since a child and the fascination has never left me. These pictures were taken at several different ponds during last summer. As I spent time photographing the lily pads I was struck by the intricate details of colour and form to be found in them. When I began to process the images, I experimented with laying them one on top of the other to bring out and add to the complexity of the shapes and colours.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL