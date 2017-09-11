on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Bryce Canyon

Pete Sumner

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Pete Sumner

Photography has been an important part of my life for many years. I love to roam the landscape with my camera and travel this wonderful world of ours as much as my little purse allows.

plsphotography.net



In November 2016 I hired a camper van in Salt Lake City and spent 3 weeks visiting some of the National Parks in Utah. Bryce Canyon was my 4th National Park after Arches, Monument Valley and Canyonlands. It's surprisingly small and even at the end of November is still very busy. Sunrise Point, Sunset Point and Inspiration Point are all beguiling and yes, there my tripod was placed, but I did try to find something that was a little distinctive and gave some idea of the unique beauty of this wonderful place and my feelings for it.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL