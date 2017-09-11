Bryce Canyon

Pete Sumner Photography has been an important part of my life for many years. I love to roam the landscape with my camera and travel this wonderful world of ours as much as my little purse allows. plsphotography.net





In November 2016 I hired a camper van in Salt Lake City and spent 3 weeks visiting some of the National Parks in Utah. Bryce Canyon was my 4th National Park after Arches, Monument Valley and Canyonlands. It's surprisingly small and even at the end of November is still very busy. Sunrise Point, Sunset Point and Inspiration Point are all beguiling and yes, there my tripod was placed, but I did try to find something that was a little distinctive and gave some idea of the unique beauty of this wonderful place and my feelings for it.