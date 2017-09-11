December in Glencoe

Chris Davis Photography came to me in 2012, after spending almost 17 years working in the post production industry as CGI artist making and manipulating Imagery for others. For many years I needed something that fuelled my own creativity and Landscape Photography was that fuel. chrisdavis-photography.com





A collection of Images from in and around Glencoe and Rannoch Moor taken over a few days in December 2016.

A Location that has become engrained in my photographic journey over the last 5 years. It is a location full of popular honey pot locations but looking a bit deeper and spending more time in the area I have been working on creating unique shots from popular locations and new ones alike.