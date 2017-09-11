Slieve Binnian Cloud Inversion

Glen Sumner I am a self-taught photographer originally from Cornwall but living in Belfast since 1997. Much of my images come from my roams around the Mourne Mountains.





My 4x4 is of a particularly spectacular cloud Inversion that occurred on a summer summit camp on Slieve Binnian in the Mournes this July. It is a record of one the most beautiful occurrences I have ever witnessed in nature. Inversion which is more common in spring and autumn although July seems to have its own has its own monsoon season lasted for nearly two hours I spent some time taking shots before finally standing open mouthed at the wonder of it all.There was another couple camping on the summit (not togs..) I had attempted to awaken them several times but it was silly o'clock did finally get up just as the clouds arose to summit height time for me to return to bed...