The Rain in my Blood – Lochaber

Somhairle MacDonald I am an Invernesian living in Glasgow, Scotland and I make pictures. I am a photographer, graphic design, illustrator, videographer and artist. I have been working as a professional image maker since 2001 and my experience is broad and wide ranging. My love of pictures started in early childhood and I was lucky to have a Mother and Grandpa who were exceptionally talented artists and nurtured and encouraged my talent. My Father was a keen film photographer and I learnt the technical facets of photography from him. schmo.biz





These 4 images were taken within the space of 3 days in July at Camus An Lighe, somewhere on the road past Glen Uig and in Glen Etive.

Anyone who has spent a good amount of time outdoors in Lochaber will attest that it has the wettest rain in the world. The wettest! Bar none! We had camped on Camus Lighe and the weather was fine for a day but then it came in. It really came in. Waterproofs were no match and ticks made a beeline for the tent to shelter from the deluge, it was like being in a wet nylon prison with blood sucking inmates. The river swelled, from 1 river with a small offshoot. To two rivers, to three, then just one big river. We packed up and marched out. Lochaber had beaten us. Despite all this, I love the weather in Lochaber. It stands against all notions of how wet, we can be. It is defiant and sobering like a slap from your Granny. No matter how hard Lochaber hits me I will always come back. I love the place. My Dad grew up in Glen Nevis and my Mother in Caol. Though I live in Glasgow, Lochaber is home and its rain is in my blood.