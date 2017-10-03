HeadSpace

Erik Woolcott Erik has studied photography for most of his life. He started with his first film camera at the tender age of five. Since then, he has dedicated his time to learning and developing as a photographer. His two main passions are his family and the sea and this is reflected in his work. Currently working towards an MA in Photography, Erik hopes to pass on his knowledge and skills as a lecturer in the field of the photographic arts. erikwoolcott.co.uk





'HeadSpace' is a very personal project for me. At a time in life where life seems to be speeding up, I'm trying very hard to slow it down.

I've turned to landscape photography as a means of attaining mental well-being. Based on the principles of mindfulness, I use long exposures to create images that show the passing of time in a beautiful and peaceful place.

The coast is my favourite place to be, as a result, the majority of my landscapes are perhaps more accurately seascapes! I take a lot of trips to the sea with my family, and so whilst these may just be pretty pictures of the seaside to some of you, to me they're very fond memories of times spent on the beaches with my wife and children.

I spend a good amount of time exploring the North Yorkshire Coast with my family. We go to Scarborough quite regularly, and from there, Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay, Sandsend, and many of the other towns that pepper the coastline. Each time I go back, I try to do something different and see the places I've seen many times before with new eyes.

The full project is available to view by using the following link: https://spark.adobe.com/page/3PDw5wqBjNhWJ/