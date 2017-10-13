145
Sea and Structure
Richard Ellis
Richard Ellis is an enthusiastic amateur landscape photographer based in Berkshire. His first love is photographing in coastal environments.
I was brought up by the sea in a village protected from the ravages of the ocean by an extensive groyne structure. Consequently, I have always been fascinated by the interaction of the sea and man-made structure. These images are part of series which aim to explore the interplay of the sea and man-made structure and the ultimate destruction of man’s creations.