Sea and Structure

Richard Ellis Richard Ellis is an enthusiastic amateur landscape photographer based in Berkshire. His first love is photographing in coastal environments. richardellisphotography.co.uk





I was brought up by the sea in a village protected from the ravages of the ocean by an extensive groyne structure. Consequently, I have always been fascinated by the interaction of the sea and man-made structure. These images are part of series which aim to explore the interplay of the sea and man-made structure and the ultimate destruction of man’s creations.