Similarities

Paolo Berto I have always been passionate about photography, I'm Italian and I live near Milan, in a highly populated area, which, however, can reveal glimpses of unexpected beauty and true nature. cargocollective.com





This series is titled "Somiglianze" (similarities): I have approached different images, linked by visual analogies. Natural elements are replicated by non-natural elements. Shapes and colours are repeated in nature and in the world of things.

I have always been passionate about photography, I am particularly interested in the world of nature. Details, light, shapes and colours reveal their beauty even in the territory where I live near Milan. Photography is a continuous search for discovering the hidden beauty of things.